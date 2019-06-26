WATCH: Jozy Altidore's Bicycle Kick Goal Gives USMNT Lead Over Panama

Jozy Altidore finally got a start at the Gold Cup and he made the most of it. The 29-year-old replaced Gyasi Zardes in the U.S. men’s national team lineup Wednesday night against Panama in the team’s final group stage match. He came up big.

With passage to the knockout stage already secured, the U.S. rolled out a “B Team” Wednesday night. Despite that, the Americans dominated possession and scoring chances, but couldn’t break through for most of the night. Then, Altidore finally made something happen in the 66th minute.

That’s a pretty sweet little bicycle kick from Altidore to give the United States a 1-0 lead. What a great finish for Altidore, who is now 15 goals away from tying Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey as the all-time leader for the United States.