Kemba Walker Rumors: Celtics, Mavericks, Hornets All Chasing Star Guard

Kemba Walker is set to hit free agency next week and should be one of the most sought-after players available. Walker is coming off a career-year during which he set a career-high in points per game (25.6) and was named Third Team All-NBA.

Here are all the most recent rumors concerning his future destination.

Mavericks are chasing him

The Dallas Mavericks will reportedly be deeply in the mix for Walker and may actually land him. Our own Kevin Gamgort believes Walker is the perfect fit for the Mavs this offseason.

Dallas will obviously be building around Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis moving forward, but the Walker could step in as a veteran leader to guide them. It does seem like a really good fit if Walker wants out of Charlotte.

Celtics are in the running

The Boston Celtics are expected to go hard after Walker as well according to Marc Stein.

The Celtics will have the money to go after Walker if Kyrie Irving bolts. Boston would be able to offer a four-year, $140 million deal for Walker if they renounced the cap holds on their top remaining free agents. That includes Marcus Morris, Terry Rozier, Irving and Al Horford would all be gone.

Walker would be a solid fit in Brad Stevens’ system and would fill the hole vacated by the potential departures of Irving and Rozier.

He wants five guaranteed years from Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets want to bring Walker back and can give him a five-year, $221 million super max contract. That’s $80 million more than anyone else can offer. That’s a lot of cash and a big check in favor of Charlotte.

Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer claims Walker wants all five years of that contract guaranteed, instead of the fifth season being partially guaranteed or a team option.

Walker repeatedly claimed he wanted to stay in Charlotte during the season. We’ll see if that changes when free agency opens.

Walker and Charlotte have reached a stalemate

Walker’s willingness to stay in Charlotte is well-known, but it may be less of a sure thing than many of us believed heading into the free agency period. Shams Charania reports the Hornets and their star point guard have “sizable gaps” in their talks right now.

All-Star Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets have sizable gaps and stalemate in talks so far, opening pathway for competitors in Boston, New York and Dallas, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2019

Charlotte may be balking at the idea of committing $220 million over five years to the 29-year-old Walker. Perhaps the possibility of Walker actually leaving will galvanize them. Otherwise, as it stands, it appears Walker will seriously consider other destinations.