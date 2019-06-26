Kenny Omega Rips WWE for Streaming Indie Show Opposite AEW Fight for the Fallen

AEW — the wrestling promotion launched by Tony Khan of the Jags ownership family as well as wrestlers Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and the Young Bucks — is running a show entitled Fight for the Fallen on July 13th in Jacksonville. The program will benefit victims of gun violence.

WWE, for the first time ever, will be streaming an event not from one of its own promotions on WWE Network at the exact same time: Evolve 131. Kenny Omega, arguably the biggest star in AEW, is not happy about it. In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote:

If lining your pockets with blood money is okay, then what’s wrong with trying to undermine a charity show for victims of gun violence? I hear that healthy competition is supposed to be a good thing and yet I can’t help but feel like I’m gonna be sick.

The “blood money” portion is a reference to the very lucrative shows that WWE runs in Saudi Arabia.

Per Pro Wrestling Sheet, “EVOLVE 131 will feature Adam Cole vs. Akira Tozawa in an NXT title match, Matt Riddle vs. Drew Gulak and appearances from other NXT wrestlers.”

Fight for the Fallen, which streams free on B/R Live, does not have many announced matches yet, but is doing Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. the Young Bucks, Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie, and Kenny Omega vs. CIMA.

This is an early battle in what surely will be a lengthy war.

UPDATE: Omega deleted his original tweet, but sent this as a clarification: