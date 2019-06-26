New York Knicks Rumors: Kevin Durant, Julius Randle, Tobias Harris Still in Play

The New York Knicks have a ton of cap space this summer to spent on free agents. There are a ton of rumors floating around about what they will do with that cash and which players may want to head to the big city.

Here are all the latest rumors surrounding the Knicks.

Durant prefers the Knicks

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have reportedly met several times to discuss playing together. Irving would prefer to team up on the Nets, while Durant prefers to play for the Knicks.

Meanwhile, Ric Bucher claimed Knicks assistant Royal Ivey could be a big part of luring Durant to New York. Bucher said he thinks all sings point to Durant being in New York next year. Obviously he’ll be sitting out the season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Randle, Knicks have mutual interest

Julius Randle is coming off a career-best season with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Knicks are interested in bringing him on board. The 24-year-old opted out of his contract with the Pelicans and will hit the open market next week. The player and team reportedly have mutual interest.

Randle set career-highs in points (21.4) and minutes (30.6) per game last season and posted a career-best PER (21.02). He’ll get a good deal from someone and the Knicks could snap him if if they act quickly.

Kemba not going home

Kemba Walker is one player who reportedly has no interest in going to the Knicks. Walker is a Bronx native but he doesn’t seem to care about going back home.

Source close to the #NBAFreeAgency of #Mavs target Kemba Walker of the #Hornets, a New York native to me: 'He has no interest in going back to New York.' pic.twitter.com/3xnxSGY12R — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) June 25, 2019

Walker is reportedly set to be pursued heavily by the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, while the Charlotte Hornets will attempt to retain him. Unfortunately for the Knicks, they are not expected to be in the mix.

Harris, Vucevic will both get looks

Tobias Harris and Nikola Vucevic are both hitting free agency. Both were with the Magic when current Knicks general manager Scott Perry was the assistant GM in Orlando. Perry will be going after both and is familiar with what they bring to the table.

Harris split his 2018-19 season between the Clippers and 76ers. He averaged 20.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 34.7 minutes per game. He hit 39.7 percent of his 3-pointers as well.

Vucevic made his first All-Star team this season after posting career-highs in points (20.8) and rebounds (12.0). Both Harris and Vucevic would be good fits in New York, if the Knicks decide to spend the money.

Knicks may punt if they don’t land a big fish

The Knicks still believe they could land a big free agent, like Kawhi Leonard, Irving or Durant. But if New York misses out on the big free agents, the franchise could opt to sit out this year’s free agent extravaganza.

Stefan Bondy is reporting the Knicks could punt their $70 million-plus in cap space over until next year. In 2020, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons and Pascal Siakam could all hit the market.