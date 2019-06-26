Press Pass | Anthony Puccio From SB Nation Talks Kyrie Irving, Nets' Front Office Culture, and Finding His Way in Sports Media

Anthony Puccio has covered the Brooklyn Nets for SB Nation over the last six years. He took some time to chat with The Big Lead about how he got started in the industry, how the organization’s culture changed with the arrivals of Sean Marks and Kenny Atkinson, and more. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Liam McKeone: Hi Anthony, thanks for taking the time today. In your own words, describe your journey from when you realized you wanted to be in sports media to where you are now on the Nets beat for SB Nation.

Anthony Puccio: Look, Liam, growing up, things weren’t too easy for me. A lot of people deal with tough circumstances and adversity and things like that. When I was in ninth grade, I was 13 years old, and my father had gotten laid off from Lehman Brothers after the recession hit. Shortly after, him and I went to the Dominican Republic. He drank contaminated water and became very sick. As a result, my family was dealing with eviction and foreclosure just with the house. As I got older… I played basketball, very serious basketball, a couple of DI, DII offers at a young age. I was on the ninth-rated team in the nation and I watched every Nets game. What happened with my dad, seeing him get sick and lose his job, not being able to work, that jolted me to figure out what I wanted to do with my life.

Junior year or senior year of high school, I was on a flag football team. I made a Twitter page, I made a website, and I wrote game recaps and features on that. I had nowhere to write. So I’d just watch Nets games and write game recaps and features on the Nets, just on Microsoft Word. What I started doing was, I would send them around. I wasn’t looking for a job, I was just looking for advice. How can I get better? I knew I wasn’t a veteran writer at the time, and I just asked for advice.

Some people got back to me, like Frank Isola. I give him a lot of credit. But the person who came back to me was Tom Lorenzo, the head of Nets Daily. He said, “Look, man. You’re working hard and I see what you’re doing. Just keep at it. Circle back with me and keep at it.” I was a reader and frequent commenter [on SB Nation]. I would write the fan posts that they have, but I never wrote for them… After a year I circled back with him and had a bunch of material and content that I was able to send to him and show him my progression over the year.

He told me, “We need somebody to do game recaps, and our social media could improve a bit,” with the landscape heading in that direction. Game recaps were just kind of a toss-up. They just put them on the website so people could comment. When he offered me that opportunity, I said I’m going to take game recaps and social media, and be the best at it. Turn it into something special.

That’s when I received my first media credential, and it’s been been six seasons that I’ve been covering the Nets since. Really, using adversity to push me forward to motivate me, and a little bit of luck in the process. Working hard when nobody is watching. Understanding that if you work hard at something for long enough, you chase your dream, you can accomplish whatever you want. I started with the game recaps, and now it’s blossomed into something really cool.

Five Big Things

McKeone: How close are the Nets to landing Kyrie Irving, and how does he fit into the team?

Puccio: From everything I’m hearing, it’s as close to a done deal as possible. I don’t like to say done deal until there’s pen to paper, but there’s confidence around the Nets organization that he’s indeed going to be the point guard of the team come October. In terms of his fit, look. We’re talking about a guy who’s a six-time All-Star, obviously a one-time Finals championship player. To put that into Brooklyn’s culture, considering where they were a couple of years ago, is obviously a huge plus. The biggest free agent they’ve ever signed was Armen Gilliam in 1993. You can argue Jeremy Lin a couple years ago, but he didn’t do much with Brooklyn.

In terms of fit, his play, and improving this team in general, it would be a huge deal to them, a huge addition. But there are questions. His leadership. He’s is going to be joining a young team, and obviously we know this past season in Boston he didn’t do so well with younger guys, inexperienced players. If they can nab him, the way things are looking, obviously they’ll be one of the top teams in the east. They’ll be right in the conversations with the 76ers and the big dogs, the Raptors if Kawhi re-signs. The idea is that he can bring a Kevin Durant along with him and they can form a superteam in the future.