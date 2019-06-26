Roundup: Illinois Legalizes Recreational Marijuana; Trump Threatens Iran; San Francisco Bans E-Cigarettes

Audrina Patridge…The state of Illinois voted to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana on Tuesday… Stephanie Grisham, aide to the First Lady, has been named the new White House Press Secretary…Donald Trump threatened Iran with “obliteration”, Iran president responds…San Fransisco officials pass E-Cig ban, the first of its kind… Travis Scott appears shirtless on a new Reese’s Puffs box… Bluegrass musician Jeff Austin passes away… Steam’s summer sale began on Tuesday… Missing YouTuber found dead in New York… SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket… Government announces nationwide crackdown on robocallers... Private school that fired gay teacher received public money... Migrant children moved back to troubling Texas Border facility

Tough look for Leo here. Volleyballcpetion, Catch It If You Can, you can go on and on.

Ouch! Leonardo DiCaprio gets whacked in the face by a volleyball https://t.co/pVv8PUzaRc pic.twitter.com/x21uLkZn5m — Page Six (@PageSix) June 25, 2019

Not a great look for Tommy here.

What in the fresh hell is happening with Tom Brady's face right here? Who greenlit the use of this photo? pic.twitter.com/FR1hrL7nlR — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 25, 2019

Rapinoe speaking her mind.

Q: “Are you excited about going to the White House?” Megan Rapinoe: “I’m not going to the fucking White House.”pic.twitter.com/OosAQMjYsh — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 25, 2019

Personally, I’d risk it, because Australia seems great. On the other hand, spiders.

This country will never see me https://t.co/wxl4Zpe033 — Dr.suckyamarj (@musfirsab) June 24, 2019

Your morning comic.