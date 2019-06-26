Donald Trump Threatens to Invite Women's Soccer Team to White House

[autotag]Megan Rapinoe, to no one’s surprise, expressed no desire to visit the White House should the U.S. women’s team be invited after a triumphant World Cup.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” – @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019

President Donald Trump had some thoughts on this, and shared them on Twitter this morning, first tagging the wrong account before deleting and sending again. And if I had a dime for every time I’ve typed that in the past few years, I could buy a decent lunch.

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

It’s tough to be surprised by anything in 2019, but the White House invite shifting from reward to punitive threat is certainly something. Never thought we’d see it.

One consequence of this morning’s back-and-forth is that there will be an uptick of people either sincerely or performatively rooting for France on Friday. Really looking forward to it.

It’s worth considering which party would feel more uncomfortable should the American women show up to 1600 Pennsylvania as World Champions. There’s a chance this is a bluff Trump is hoping isn’t called.