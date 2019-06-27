PM Roundup: Hailee Steinfeld; Kawhi Leonard Will Give Raptors Final Pitch; Megan Rapinoe Stands By Comments

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is desperately hitting refresh on Woj’s Twitter feed.

Hailee’s Spider-Man is streaming: Hailee Steinfield is one of the stars of the hit animated flick “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Fans are rejoicing because the movie has now hit Netflix.

Kawhi gives Raptors final shot: Kawhi Leonard will give the Toronto Raptors his last meeting of free agency. The reigning NBA Finals MVP will allow Toronto an attempt to woo him back after other teams have made their pitches.

Rapinoe isn’t budging: Megan Rapinoe is standing by her comments about the White House.

Tweet of the Day:

Watching The Hills revival and I hate how invested I already am. pic.twitter.com/noBfAs03LJ — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 27, 2019

