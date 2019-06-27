Kemba Walker Reportedly Set To Join Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker is reportedly set to leave the Charlotte Hornets in free agency. On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bomb, claiming that unless something crazy happens, Walker will be joining the Boston Celtics when free agency opens.

Check it out:

Here’s the money quote:

“Barring an unforeseen change of events here, Kemba Walker is going to leave Charlotte. He’s going to head to Boston.”

That’s enormous news and the Celtics immediately have their replacement for Kyrie Irving. This is an ideal fit for Walker, who played college ball in the region at UConn.

With reports emerging that the Hornets were balking at giving Walker a full five-year, super max deal, they no longer have the upper-hand in negotiations. The lure to stay in Charlotte was the contract the franchise could offer him. He could have secured a five-year, $221.3 million deal, while competing teams could only give him four years and $140.6 million.

The 29-year-old Walker averaged a career-high 25.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 34.9 minutes per game last season.

It’s worth noting that Walker led his UConn squad to an NCAA championship in 2011. In the final, his Huskies beat a Brad Stevens-coached Butler team 53-41. I’m sure that will never come up if Walker joins the Celtics and Stevens becomes his new head coach.