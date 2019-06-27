Rockets Reportedly Have 'Firm Place in Lead' for Jimmy Butler

The Rockets’ main priority this offseason is to work out a way to add free agent All-Star, Jimmy Butler. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the belief is Houston has a firm place in the lead for Butler.

“The Rockets are extremely confident in landing Butler. Team sources not only believe the Rockets have a good shot to land the Texas native but also that they have a firm place in the lead for him. Should Butler give a clear indication that he wants to join forces with Paul and Harden, Morey would make the necessary moves to land him and present a four-year, $140.6 million contract.”

The NBA is expected to be the most wide open it has been in nearly a decade next season due to injuries suffered by both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Even with some reported issues between Chris Paul and James Harden, if Butler is added into the mix Houston will have as much starpower as any team in the league.

A lot of people are pointing to the Lakers but are ignoring the lack of depth they have behind an aging LeBron James and an always hurt Anthony Davis. Clearly, it’s more fun to anoint the Lakers as the favorites in the West. However, the Rockets have a better roster right now and would be upgrading significantly by adding Butler.

Butler did not fit on the court with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia. Butler is someone who needs the ball in his hands to be effective, which is, of course, a permanent, not temporary issue.

As shocking as it sounds, it appears it’s Butler, not Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard, who could change the course of the NBA next season.