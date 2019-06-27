Roundup: Donald Trump Subreddit Quarantined, Kevin Love Gets Expensive Steve Austin Pendant, Tristan Thompson Buys New Mansion

Carrie Underwood … Reddit quarantines Donald Trump subreddit … How Terry Lyons scooped the world on UConn returning to the Big East … “Wayfair workers walk out to protest company’s furniture sale to migrant detention center” … Beth Chapman, wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter, dies at 51 … Meek Mill becomes co-owner in Lids … “Girl hit by foul ball at Astros game had skull fracture” … Ariana Grande, Lana Del Ray, and Miley Cyrus might have cameos in Charlie’s Angels reboot … Kevin Love spent $15k on a Stone Cold Steve Austin diamond pendant … Malaysian authorities catch man trying to smuggle over 5,000 baby turtles to India … “16 savage Teddy Roosevelt insults” … Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets returning in August … Tristan Thompson buys California mansion after breaking up with Khloe Kardashian …

My story on the resurgence of Champion, which is set to be up 70% in sales versus two years ago after a litany of high-profile celebrities wore the brand organically [TBL]

How Eldorado’s acquisition of Caesars impacts the sports betting market [Sports Handle]

The 20 essential episodes of Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown [Takeout]

An oral history of how Oakley sunglasses dominated the 90s [Mel Magazine]

Bank of America to stop financing private prisons and detention centers [Reuters]

Minimum wage increases yield decreases in suicides [Washington Post]

Judge Judy profiled by the New York Times [NY Times]

No, Klay Thompson isn’t leaving the Warriors

A compilation of wife jokes from Norm Macdonald and Rodney Dangerfield

American Ninja Warrior course completed in under a minute