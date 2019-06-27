Soccer

USA vs. France: How to Watch Women's World Cup Quarterfinal on TV, Streaming

The United States women’s national team faces France on Friday, June 28 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women’s World Cup. Here is all the information you need to know to watch and stream the match:

What time does USA vs. France start?

3 p.m. ET/ noon PT.

What channel is USA vs. France on?

Fox.

How to stream USA vs. France

The match can be streamed on the Fox Sports GO app (cable login required).

Expected USWNT lineup

  • Alyssa Naeher (GK)
  • Kelley O’Hara (DEF)
  • Abby Dahlkemper (DEF)
  • Becky Sauerbrunn (DEF)
  • Crystal Dunn (DEF)
  • Lindsey Horan (MID)
  • Julie Ertz (MID)
  • Rose Lavelle (MID)
  • Tobin Heath (FWD)
  • Alex Morgan (FWD)
  • Megan Rapinoe (FWD)

