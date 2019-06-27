VIDEO: Wayne Rooney Scored a Goal From the Parking Lot

Wayne Rooney scored the match-winner for D.C. United against Orlando City last night and it was a real beauty. The veteran blasted a rocket from 65 yards that stunned everyone including — and most importantly — the opposing goalkeeper. It was so nice they could have rounded up the distance four yards and no one would have complained.

We haven’t seen a 33-year-old perform miracles like this since that humble carpenter walked the Earth.

Rooney has actually been productive and fun as heck to watch in the MLS. There appears to be plenty left in the tank and his career is resilient as his hairline, so this won’t be the last we see of him.