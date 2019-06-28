Alex Morgan Is Still U.S. Women's Soccer's Biggest Star

Alex Morgan has been the biggest women’s soccer star of this World Cup cycle. While Megan Rapinoe could certainly lay claim to being the United States women’s national team’s most valuable player, Morgan is its star. She’s a flashy goal-scorer with crossover appeal and she has come up big before.

Morgan opened the 2019 World Cup in France by scoring a ridiculous five goals against Thailand. That gave her 106 goals in her national team career. Unfortunately, she has been kept off the score sheet since. A midfield collision knocked her out of the Sweden match and she suffered five fouls against during the Spain match.

But if Morgan wants to remain the biggest women’s star in the U.S., she needs to step up against France on Friday. The match in Paris could be the biggest match women’s soccer has seen in years.

That said, Morgan is not going anywhere. As stated, she has crossover appeal, she’s appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue three times and SI has been all about promoting that during the tournament:

These Alex Morgan GIFs will definitely be the highlight of your day! https://t.co/I1n3LrLR97 pic.twitter.com/7a1YVVZH39 — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) June 23, 2019

She’s also been on the cover of Time:

And the cover of this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue:

She’s also excellent at using Instagram to reach out to her fans. Check out examples below and on the next few pages.