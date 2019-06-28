Coach's Challenges are Coming to the NBA; Here's They'll Work

For the first time in league history, the NBA is implementing coach’s challenges, putting the NBA in line with several other pro sports leagues.

The league sent a memo to teams on Friday and stated it plans to experiment with challenges during all three of its summer leagues. The move is anticipation to use challenges during the upcoming 2019-20 regular season. The NBA has used this version of its challenge system in the G-League over the last two seasons and tinkered with it a little bit during last summer.

The NBA’s league office and the NBA’s competition committee are recommending to the league’s board of governors that they approve this for the upcoming season “on a trial basis,” and are looking at it as a “one-year pilot program.”

Here’s how it’ll work:

Coaches will get one challenge per game, regardless of whether the challenge is successful or unsuccessful.

Teams must have a timeout remaining to request the challenge and must call for it immediately after the reviewable event takes place. They’ll “twirl his/her index finger toward the referees” to signal for the challenge.

If the challenge is successful, the team will keep its timeout. If not, the timeout will be used.

The following calls can be challenged: Called fouls Goaltending Basket interference Plays where the ball goes out of bounds

There must be clear and conclusive visual evidence that the original call was incorrect.

No calls will be allowed to be reviewed in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime

The crew chief in the game will determine the final outcome of the challenges involving fouls while the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, New Jersey will decide the other reviewable calls.

All technical and flagrant fouls that occur during or right after a call being challenged will stand regardless of the result of the challenge.

The league is also leaning toward replay reviews coming from the review center in Secaucus, New Jersey without the involvement of the on-court officiating crew, an idea similar to the NFL’s booth reviews. The NBA wants to give Secaucus the authority to review questionable two or 3-point shots without the officiating crew asking for it, as well as shot-clock violations.

A courtside administrator would be added to the scorer’s table to act as a middle-man between the replay center and the crew at the game, along with someone to announce scoring changes.

Coaches' challenges are coming to the NBA next season. Even cooler: A smart ball – a ball with a tracking chip inside – is going to be in use for some summer league games in Vegas. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 28, 2019

The league is also debuting a “connected basketball” in the Las Vegas Summer League next week. The NBA has worked with Spalding to develop a basketball with a tracking chip inside of it that will be experimented with during summer league. The ball, like others created for other ball sports, could track the ball’s accuracy and other data the league may want.