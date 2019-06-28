Cole Hamels Leaves Cubs Game With Injury

Cole Hamels left his start Friday night with an apparent injury. Hamels allowed a run in the first inning, then after throwing a warmup pitch before the second inning he walked off the mound. He was replaced by Mike Montgomery.

Oh boy, Cole Hamels out after one inning with an injury of some sort. Montgomery in to pitch…@WGNNews #Cubs — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) June 28, 2019

Hamels apparently felt something in his left side and removed himself from the game. He’s still being evaluation:

Hamels still under evaluation, but club says he felt something wrong in his left side. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) June 29, 2019

The Chicago Cubs’ lefty had been pitching incredibly well. He entered he start against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday with a 6-2 record, a 2.92 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in 98.2 innings.

The 35-year-old has been incredibly reliable for the Cubs since arriving from the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2018 trade deadline.

Heading into tonight’s start, Hamels had posted five straight starts of at least 7.0 innings and had allowed just four runs in that span. The Cubs desperately need him to be OK.