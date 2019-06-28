Francis Ellis Fired from Barstool Sports [UPDATE]

Francis Ellis was fired from Barstool Sports today, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy announced in a video on Twitter. Ellis wrote a blog on the site about Mackenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student who went missing in mid-June. Since the publication and subsequent deletion of the post, a suspect was charged with murdering Lueck. The tone of the post did not match the grave nature of the situation.

Emergency Press Conference – I just fired @FrancisCEllis pic.twitter.com/gowb7C9vei — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 28, 2019

“Francis did think she was going to be okay, for whatever reason — I guess she liked something on Instagram,” Portnoy said. “Regardless, just an absolutely insane move to talk about the subject, to make any sort of light about it. He put it up and deleted it before I knew it existed, but the damage is done. You just can’t do it. Imagine being a family and reading it.”

Ellis, a graduate of Harvard who co-hosted Barstool’s morning drive-time SiriusXM show alongside former Jets and Steelers guard Willie Colon, is a standup comedian who was specifically known for having a dark sense of humor.

Keith Markovich, the editor-in-chief of Barstool, went on the Chaps and Kate show on Barstool’s Sirius station and explained the background of the firing:

"All the young kids we have, that are new and don't really know, I directly read every word. They need to go through me to publish. … Francis was notoriously unhappy with my editing. … we butted heads a lot. One very famous incident blew up when I refused to publish it." — Deke Zucker (@Barstool_Quotes) June 28, 2019

"There's no funny angle here. I didn't catch it when it was live, it was already down before I got here. I got a couple messages. Francis got very upset from the bad feedback he got. … Dave would fire anyone who would post that." — @Kmarkobarstool — Deke Zucker (@Barstool_Quotes) June 28, 2019

"This is a mistake that effects the whole company … it's a no brainer [to fire Francis], which sucks." — @Kmarkobarstool — Deke Zucker (@Barstool_Quotes) June 28, 2019

UPDATE: Ellis tweeted the following statement: