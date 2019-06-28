How Low Is Cameron Champ Going to Go?

Golf

The inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit has seen golfer after golfer post low scores. Nate Lashley fired a 9-under 63 on Thursday to secure the lead. Cameron Champ, the possessor of a winning name, came out of the gates even hotter this morning and is flirting with an all-time great round.

Champ shot a 28 on the front nine, posting birdies on holes 2 through 6 before eagling No. 7. If he replicates that on the back nine, that’ll be a 56, two better than Jim Furyk’s PGA record for a single round.

Something to keep an eye on here.

And, really, the way things are going in Detroit, a few other players may flirt with history.

The course may be too easy. Just saying.

