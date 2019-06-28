How to Watch MLB's London Series: Yankees vs. Red Sox

The American League East-leading New York Yankees and the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox take baseball’s most iconic rivalry across the pond for the first time in the regular season.

MLB’s London Series will feature both the Yanks and Sox for a pair of games in London Stadium, home of West Ham United.

The Yankees are a clear seven games in first ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox fly over the Atlantic nine games out of first in the division and are just a game out of the wild-card race.

Here’s how you can keep up with the London Series this weekend:

When will it be on?

MLB’s London Series takes place this weekend, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET and Sunday’s is at 10:10 a.m. ET.

What channel will it be on?

You can watch Saturday’s game on FOX and Sunday’s game on ESPN.

How can the games be streamed?

If you can’t catch the games on television, or don’t have YouTube TV, you can catch Saturday’s game on the FOX Sports Go app and Sunday’s game on the ESPN app through ESPN+.

Also, both games will be available on MLB.TV.