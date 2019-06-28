Kevin Durant Rumors: Notion that Nets are Frontrunners Reportedly 'Not Accurate'

Over the past week, most of the strong wording surrounding Kevin Durant is that the Brooklyn Nets have pulled away in the lead to sign him. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, those reports are not accurate.

“There have been some strong suggestions on television and radio recently that the Brooklyn Nets are the front runners for Kevin Durant. But that notion is not accurate. Sources familiar with the matter told SNY that the Nets are not the front runners or favorites to sign Durant at the moment.”

Kendrick Perkins last week said the Nets were the front-runners and Brian Windhorst reported the team had been “gaining confidence” they can sign Durant. Windhorst added that there are those around the NBA, like Perkins, that see Brooklyn as the front-runners. Just yesterday, Stephen A. Smith said it’s pretty much a “done deal” that both Durant and Kyrie Irving are taking their talents to the Brooklyn Nets Vegas also agree as the Nets are the even-money favorites to sign Durant.

Even with all that, it’s still hard not to side with Begley’s reporting here. Begley added the Knicks still feel they have a shot to win the competitive Durant sweepstakes. The Knicks clearly make the most sense for Durant with what winning in New York would do for his legacy.

As for where Golden State stands in all of this, Chris Haynes, who is as dialed into Durant as any reporter, told Colin Cowherd nothing that happened at the end of the season should have the Warriors feeling confident right about now.

We are getting close, folks. Stay safe out there.