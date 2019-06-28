Klay Thompson, Warriors Expected to Agree to Max Deal

Klay Thompson isn’t going anywhere. The five-time All-Star and the Golden State Warriors are expected to agree to a max contract as soon as Sunday night.

Sources: Golden State is planning to offer All-Star Klay Thompson a 5-year, $190M maximum contract when free agency opens Sunday at 6 PM ET — which is expected to accelerate process of GM Bob Myers and Thompson’s agent, Greg Lawrence, quickly reaching formal agreement. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2019

Thompson will get a five-year, $190 million max deal, but he missed out on a super-max contract by not making an All-NBA team this season.

Thompson has been a key member of Golden State’s last three NBA championships and the franchise’s run to five straight Western Conference titles. He tore his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals and is expected to miss a significant chunk of the 2019-20 season, if not all of it.

Despite the injury, Thompson’s value to the franchise is huge. He is one of the original “Splash Brothers” along with Stephen Curry and he’s invaluable as a two-way player.

This past season, Thompson averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 34.0 minutes per game. He also shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range.

Obviously this was a deal everyone expected to get done. The Warriors were going to remain loyal to Thompson despite his injury, and he was never going to leave.