Klay Thompson, Warriors Expected to Agree to Max Deal

Klay Thompson isn’t going anywhere. The five-time All-Star and the Golden State Warriors are expected to agree to a max contract as soon as Sunday night.
Thompson will get a five-year, $190 million max deal, but he missed out on a super-max contract by not making an All-NBA team this season.
Thompson has been a key member of Golden State’s last three NBA championships and the franchise’s run to five straight Western Conference titles. He tore his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals and is expected to miss a significant chunk of the 2019-20 season, if not all of it.
Despite the injury, Thompson’s value to the franchise is huge. He is one of the original “Splash Brothers” along with Stephen Curry and he’s invaluable as a two-way player.
This past season, Thompson averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 34.0 minutes per game. He also shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range.
Obviously this was a deal everyone expected to get done. The Warriors were going to remain loyal to Thompson despite his injury, and he was never going to leave.
Comments