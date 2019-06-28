Lakers Reportedly Targeting Kyrie Irving Aggressively

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James could be reuniting after all. The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly targeting Irving as much as Kawhi Leonard as they enter free agency.

Marc Stein has the report:

Kyrie Irving remains as much a target for the Lakers as Kawhi Leonard, league sources say, now that the Lakers are sure they can open maximum cap space. They are swinging for the fences despite all of the signals that have pointed Irving to Brooklyn … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2019

Irving has been connected closely to the Brooklyn Nets and they probably still lead for his services since he’s definitely leaving the Boston Celtics. That said, the Lakers have a dramatic need in the backcourt and Irving is likely the best guard available. If LA does go after a max-level player in the backcourt, Irving and Kemba Walker are the only real options.

Look, if the Lakers can get Leonard they should almost certainly do it, but Irving might be a more complicated situation. He has history with LeBron and it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Irving to the Nets has been telegraphed for weeks, so this Lakers news is a bit of a curveball just before free agency opens. We’ll see how it plays out and will keep you updated.