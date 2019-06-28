Roundup: Marianne Williamson is a Trip; Man's Unbelievable Bear Story; Algae in Lake Hoptacong

People are still swimming in Lake Hoptacong … Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ Martha’s Vineyard home available for a cool $93 million … Marianne Williamson was pure entertainment at the Democratic debate … The Onion, always worth a click … Nice little democracy we have here, would be a shame id something happened to it … The Tigers are just really bad and getting worse … Sounds like Jared Kushner was operating like a shadow Secretary of State … The Boston Celtics are hiring Kara Lawson … Chicago high school basketball coaching legend Gene Pingatore dies … Man claims he survived a month of hell in a bear’s den … Supreme Court Bars Challenges to Partisan Gerrymandering … Actor Billy Drago dies … Intrigued by Yesterday … Aubrey Plaza

Is it just me or is that a lot of Mike Greenberg? [Front Office Sports]

Here the argument that USA-France is the biggest game in the sport’s history. [Sporting News]

Illinois sports betting is going to be a gamechanger. [SportsHandle]

Cannot stress enough how perplexing this is.

got another capitalism greatest hit. i will give you one hundred thousand dollars if you can guess the brand by the end pic.twitter.com/bwfJJLabg4 — Ryan Simmons (@rysimmons) June 27, 2019

Such a brilliant idea it’s amazing no one thought of it before.