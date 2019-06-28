VIDEO: Megan Rapinoe's Free Kick Goal Had Eyes

The United States continued their early scoring dominance in a huge quarterfinals match against France as Megan Rapinoe opened the scoring in the fifth minute Friday. She capitalized on a free kick into the box after Alex Morgan was fouled on the wing, just outside of the 18-yard-box.

DREAM START FOR THE USA! 🇺🇸@mpinoe's free kick gets past everyone as the @USWNT takes an early lead once again! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/K5oHYnCyvD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

Rapinoe fired the free kick, which went past everyone, including French keeper Sarah Bouhaddi.

The goal continues the USWNT’s streak of scoring a goal in the first 12 minutes of each match in the FIFA Women’s World Cup so far.