Megan Rapinoe Leads Way as U.S. Women Top France in Thriller

Megan Rapinoe did it again. The U.S. women’s soccer team beat France 2-1 Friday night and advanced to the 2019 Women's World Cup semifinals as a result. Rapinoe was the dominant force for the Americans as they secured a huge victory.

For the second match in a row, Rapinoe netted two goals and controlled much of the action for the USWNT. The 33-year-old winger scored off a free kick in the fifth minute, and a rocket in the box in the 65th minute.

Here are the highlights from the match:

If somehow your heart rate is back to normal, we’ve got some highlights so you can re watch that incredible game all over again. pic.twitter.com/iScsYtlHBx — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 28, 2019

In a week where she was in the spotlight because of her comments about attending the White House if the U.S. won the tournament, Rapinoe has taken her game up a notched. She scored two goals to help secure a 2-1 win over Spain the Round of 16, then bagged another brace to help beat France. It’s as if she turns things up when the pressure is dialed up.

Rapinoe now has five goals during this year’s World Cup, tying her for the tournament lead. If the U.S. goes on to win the tournament, she’s the favorite to take home the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. She was on the shortlist for the award during the 2015 Women’s World Cup, but Carli Lloyd won it.

Rapinoe is currently the key for the United States moving forward. While Alex Morgan is the squad’s biggest crossover star, “Pinoe” is the player that matters the most.

When the U.S. faces England in the semifinals on Tuesday, it’s a safe bet Rapinoe will be at the center of the action.