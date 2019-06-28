Mike Francesa's Reaction To Mets Latest Blown Save Is Amazing

Mike Francesa is no stranger to crazy reactions to news, but watching him freak out live on air is mesmerizing. On Thursday, Francesca was watching live as the New York Mets suffered an epic melt down.

The Mets trailed the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 entering the top of the 9th inning and scored three runs. They took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the 9th and closer Edwin Diaz took the mound. The 25-year-old completely fell apart, surrendering five runs, capped by a three-run, walk-off bomb by Jean Segura. The Mets lost 6-3.

Watch Francesa’s reaction:

Mike Francesa’s live reaction the Jean Segura’s walk off home run is an instant classic. pic.twitter.com/mL2R1nRA1M — Pete Alonso & Dom Smith Stan (@BigMeatPete) June 27, 2019

That’s a pretty epic rant, even by Francesa standards.

Ah that’s the good stuff Mikey. Keep it coming buddy.

As for Diaz and the Mets, things are a mess. Diaz broke out in 2018, reaching the All-Star Game, leading the American League with 57 saves and being named American League Reliever of the Year. The Mets traded for Diaz and Robinson Cano in exchange for Jay Bruce and a prospect package that included Jarred Kelenic and righty Justin Dunn.

Well, Diaz hasn’t been worth the deal. So far this season, Diaz is 1-5 with a 4.94 ERA, a 1.42 WHIP and 16 saves in 20 chances. He’s also allowed seven home runs, 34 hits and 17 earned runs in just 31.0 innings.

So yeah, his tenure in Queens has been an abject disaster.