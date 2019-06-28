NBA Free Agency: Top 5 Free Agent Point Guards Available

As we draw closer and closer toward the beginning of the NBA’s free agency frenzy, one of the summer’s big stories is the movement of some of the league’s star point guards.

Here’s our list of the top five available this summer:

5. Malcolm Brogdon (RFA, Bucks 2018)

15.6 ppg, 3.2 apg, 42.6% 3-pt

Brogdon has improved his shooting from beyond the arc and has proven in his last three seasons in Milwaukee that he can play both the 1 and 2. He’s becoming a backup option for the major teams like the Sixers and even the Lakers if L.A. can’t land either Kyrie Irving or D’Angelo Russell. The Bucks will have to renounce him first before Brogdon earns his big payday elsewhere.

4. D’Angelo Russell (RFA, Nets 2018)

21.1 ppg, 7.0 apg, 36.9% 3-pt

D’Angelo Russell’s short time in Brooklyn may be up, but there’s no question that with the type of season he had in 2018-19, he’ll have a lot of suitors – especially if the Nets decide to sign two max contracts. He posted career-highs in just about every main category and earned his first All-Star nod. If he doesn’t re-sign with Brooklyn, there could be a return to Hollywood.

3. Ricky Rubio (UFA, Jazz 2018)

12.7 ppg, 6.1 apg, 1.3 spg

Wherever Rubio ends up next season, he’ll be loved by his teammates. He’s the coach-on-the-floor type of point guard that’s raised his game beyond the arc and should be coveted by teams who need a reliable ballhandler, especially one who played the type of key role he did for last year’s Jazz. He’s currently getting looked at by the Bulls, Suns, and Pacers.

2. Kemba Walker (UFA, Hornets 2018)

25.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.9 apg

Kemba Walker has been the lone star for a Hornets franchise that not only wouldn’t pay him like such but also wouldn’t build around him. That should change this season as he’s connected with the Knicks, Lakers, and most recently the Celtics as a replacement for Kyrie Irving. But any of these only happen if the Hornets don’t offer him a well-deserved supermax contract.

1. Kyrie Irving (PO, Celtics 2018)

23.8 ppg, 6.9 apg, 40.1% 3-pt.

With Kevin Durant out for the 2019-20 season, Irving isn’t just the top free agent point guard, he’s arguably the best overall free agent available this summer, easily one of the toughest guards to defend in the league. It’s unlikely that Boston retains him and there have been reports strongly connecting him to Brooklyn.