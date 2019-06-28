Redskins' Josh Norman Donates $18K to Immigrant Detention Center in Texas

Many people talk about helping those in need. Others just do it.

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman donated $18,000 to the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas in an effort to help with the U.S.-Mexico border crisis.

The Humanitarian Respite Center is an organization run by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. Norma Seni Pimentel shared this image on her twitter of Norman donating the check with the kids.

Kudos to Josh Norman with the Washington Redskins for visiting the humanitarian respite center/McAllen today & contributing to our response to restore human dignity. @J_No24 @Redskins pic.twitter.com/sLIbo3b7Fs — Norma Seni Pimentel (@nspimentel) June 27, 2019

This isn’t the first time Norman has helped those affected by the crisis at the border.

Norman jumped into action to help with the border crisis last year after hearing about a Trump administration policy that allowed immigrant children to be separated from their parents at the border. At the time, he bought toys, treats, books, and school supplies and gave them to kids at the local detention centers.

“We all see it, but nobody’s moving to action,” he said to The Washington Post in a story last year. “And to be honest with you, I would actually like to have done more. … Because it was needed.”