Terry Bradshaw Takes Shot at Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger just can’t seem to keep his name out of the news. The most interesting part of it all: he hasn’t done anything to warrant this negative attention.

A little more than a week after Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took a shot at Ehlinger, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw decided to add fuel to the fire. In a recent press conference held at his alma mater, Louisiana State, Bradshaw said that Ehlinger “ain’t that good.”

Terry Bradshaw, shots fired. On Texas QB Sam Ehlinger: "He ain't that good." (*By 5-A he means 5-star) pic.twitter.com/ZNkU8fU7dA — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) June 27, 2019

A rising junior, Ehlinger threw for 3,292 yards, 25 passing touchdowns and five interceptions for the Texas Longhorns. He also tacked on 482 yards on the ground and 16 rushing touchdowns. A very solid year for Ehlinger, he is projected by many to be one of the top collegiate quarterbacks this upcoming season.

It’s an interesting time for Bradshaw to take a shot at Ehlinger. With his alma mater facing Texas on the road Week 1, it looks like Bradshaw just provided Ehlinger with some extra motivation.

Watch out Louisiana Tech, this could get ugly.