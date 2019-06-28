Three Players to Watch on French Women's National Team

On Wednesday, the United States will face off against host nation France in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Both teams enter the match undefeated, with France looking to appease the home crowd and knock off the defending champion United States team.

Let’s take a look at three players to watch on Team France.

Amandine Henry

The French midfielder is one of the most impactful players in the entire tournament. Although she’s known for being a defensive midfielder, Amandine Henry has shown a knack for scoring and creating opportunities for her teammates. She is a member of the Olympique Lyon’s of Division 1 Féminine in France, which is the most successful club in the history of the league. With her experience and skill set, Henry is a player to keep an eye on in today’s matchup.

Sarah Bouhaddi

Similar to Henry, Sarah Bouhaddi is also a member of the Olympique Lyon. The French goalkeeper has been in net for the national team since 2004 and is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the game. She has only conceded two goals in the tournament, with one of them being an own goal off the foot of defender Wendie Renard. With Bouhaddi’s experience playing in big games, expect her to show up for arguably the most important game of her career.

Eugenie Le Sommer

The 30-year-old French striker and Captain has enjoyed a strong start to the World Cup. She has two goals and one assist through four games played, which is tied with Henry for first in team total points. Le Sommer is just seven goals away from tying the all-time scoring record for the national team and is already regarded as one of the best players in French history. Similar to Henry and Bouhaddi, Le Sommer is a member of Olympique Lyon. With 223 goals in 249 international games, Le Sommer is easily France’s biggest scoring threat.