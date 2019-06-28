PM Roundup: Tori Kelly; David Ortiz Shooting Mastermind Arrested; Bob Myers Signs Extension With Warriors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so ready for this Friday.

Tori has a new song: Tori Kelly debuted a new single, “Sorry Would Go a Long Way” off her forthcoming new album.

Ortiz shooting mastermind arrested: Dominican police have arrested the suspected mastermind of the David Ortiz shooting. Victor Hugo Gomez has been detained after allegedly ordering the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez. Authorities believe the hit men confused Ortiz and Fernandez.

Warriors lock up Myers: Warriors president Bob Myers will be sticking around the Bay Area for a while. Myers signed a multi-year extension to stay with Golden State.

Tweet of the Day:

I'm going to quit sports and pivot to politics solely so I can cover Marianne Williamson 24/7 — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) June 28, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Around the Sports Internet:

Song of the Day: