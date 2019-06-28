Rose Lavelle: 5 Things to Know About Team USA's Rising Star

So far in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, the defending champion Team USA has dominated through four games. The United States women’s national team is 4-0 and outscoring their opponents 20-1. This success is due in large part to the play of 24-year old midfielder Rose Lavelle, who is making her first World Cup appearance in her young career. Through four games, Lavelle has flashed her shifty playmaking abilities while recording two goals and an assist.

Here are five things to know about Team USA’s rising star, Rose Lavelle.

She was born in Ohio

Lavelle was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a four-year starter at Mount Notre Dame High School and was named Cincinnati’s Player of the Year by the Cincinnati Enquirer her senior year.

She attended University of Wisconsin-Madison

Lavelle attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a four-year starter for the Badgers. Her junior year, she became the first Badger since 1991 to be named first-team All-American.

She was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NWSL Draft

After graduating from Wisconsin, Lavelle was selected first overall by the Boston Breakers in the 2017 National Women’s Soccer College Draft. After the Breakers folded a year later, Lavelle was selected first overall by the Washington Spirit in the dispersal draft.

She made her Team USA debut in 2017

Lavelle made her first appearance for Team USA in a 2017 tournament match against England. She scored her first international goal days later in a Friendly match against Russia.

She is best friends with teammate Mallory Pugh

Lavelle is not only teammates with Mallory Pugh on Team USA and the Washington Spirit, but they are also roommates and best friends. Both players are making their first FIFA Women's World Cup appearance in 2019.