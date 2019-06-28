VIDEO: Megan Rapinoe Finishes Perfect USWNT Attack to Double Lead

Megan Rapinoe is having herself one of her best performances in this 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She doubled her goal tally in the 65the minute against France, capitalizing on a perfect attack by the USWNT.

Alex Morgan found Tobin Heath with a perfect ball through two defenders and Heath, running in at the post, crossed the ball to a wide-open Rapinoe who found the back of the net to put the United States up 2-0. Her fifth goal of the tournament ties Morgan’s five goals for the lead not just within the team, but for the entire Women’s World Cup.

The United States’ goal comes off of a second half where France played the aggressor, creating chances that nearly tied the game. If this result holds, the USWNT will play England in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday, July 2.