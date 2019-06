People seem to enjoy Stephen A. Smith more than they did a few years ago and part of the reason, I think, is the challenge of breaking through his mysterious facade to find out what he’s really thinking. He keeps his emotions locked up tight and only shares them when absolutely necessary, and with those who make him the most comfortable.

Like, good luck trying to figure out what he’s trying to communicate here. The man gives nothing away.

When your boss asks you to do something during #USAvFRA 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Gld6800Hk7 — espnW (@espnW) June 28, 2019

Like the old saying goes: still waters run deep.