Watch Steph Curry and Mo Bamba Do Old Town Road Karaoke

By 1 hour ago

Steph Curry and Mo Bamba got on the stage at an undisclosed location and performed a karaoke rendition of Old Town Road. It doesn’t exactly shine through the screen as one of the greater musical accomplishments of all-time, but it was probably a great thrill for anyone who was in the building to witness the collaboration.

