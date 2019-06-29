Kemba Walker to Finalize Agreement With Celtics on Sunday

The Celtics emerged as a surprise suitor for the talents of Kemba Walker this past week. As free agency grew closer, a pairing of Walker with the Celtics became more and more realistic. Now, it seems it’s as close to a done deal as possible. Adrian Wojnarowksi reports Walker will be in Boston on Sunday to finalize his contract terms and will become a Celtic in short order.

Kemba Walker plans to be in Boston on Sunday to finalize a formal agreement with the Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

As reported this week, the Celtics and Walker both intend for the All-Star guard to commit to a four-year, $141M maximum contract once free agency opens on Sunday at 6 PM. Walker is traveling to New England to meet with Celtics officials at 6 PM ET. https://t.co/KxKR56ezXB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

This is the first piece of good news the Celtics have gotten all offseason. Walker will provide close to what Irving did on the offensive end of the ball while bringing leadership qualities and other intangibles that Irving could not. Walker will also be returning to New England, where he still has more than a few passionate fans after his legendary March Madness run at UConn in 2011.

Walker is a great fit for the Celtics’ offense, and routinely annihilated them whenever Boston came to Charlotte. He should be the driving force for Brad Stevens’ offense, and brings the Celtics back into playoff contention. While more needs to be done to consider the Celtics title contenders, they’re already much better off than they were as recently as last week. A big get for Danny Ainge and co., and a tough loss for Charlotte.