Kemba Walker to Finalize Agreement With Celtics on Sunday

The Celtics emerged as a surprise suitor for the talents of Kemba Walker this past week. As free agency grew closer, a pairing of Walker with the Celtics became more and more realistic. Now, it seems it’s as close to a done deal as possible. Adrian Wojnarowksi reports Walker will be in Boston on Sunday to finalize his contract terms and will become a Celtic in short order.
This is the first piece of good news the Celtics have gotten all offseason. Walker will provide close to what Irving did on the offensive end of the ball while bringing leadership qualities and other intangibles that Irving could not. Walker will also be returning to New England, where he still has more than a few passionate fans after his legendary March Madness run at UConn in 2011.
Walker is a great fit for the Celtics’ offense, and routinely annihilated them whenever Boston came to Charlotte. He should be the driving force for Brad Stevens’ offense, and brings the Celtics back into playoff contention. While more needs to be done to consider the Celtics title contenders, they’re already much better off than they were as recently as last week. A big get for Danny Ainge and co., and a tough loss for Charlotte.
