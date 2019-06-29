Cody Rhodes Took an Unprotected Chair Shot to the Head at AEW Fyter Fest

After wrestling to a time limit draw against Darby Allin, Cody Rhodes took an unprotected chair-shot to the head from his good friend in real life Shawn Spears, who was Tye Dillinger in WWE.

This was honestly a really uncomfortable moment from AEW. The back of Cody’s head was bleeding profusely and he had to be helped to the back by a cadre of wrestlers and his wife Brandi. Concussions and CTE are nothing to voluntarily risk like that spot and headshots like that are banned in WWE for a reason.

Update: AEW says Cody was not concussed: