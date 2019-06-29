Cody Rhodes Took an Unprotected Chair Shot to the Head at AEW Fyter Fest

Cody Rhodes Took an Unprotected Chair Shot to the Head at AEW Fyter Fest

WWE

Cody Rhodes Took an Unprotected Chair Shot to the Head at AEW Fyter Fest

By 1 hour ago

By: |

After wrestling to a time limit draw against Darby Allin, Cody Rhodes took an unprotected chair-shot to the head from his good friend in real life Shawn Spears, who was Tye Dillinger in WWE.

This was honestly a really uncomfortable moment from AEW. The back of Cody’s head was bleeding profusely and he had to be helped to the back by a cadre of wrestlers and his wife Brandi. Concussions and CTE are nothing to voluntarily risk like that spot and headshots like that are banned in WWE for a reason.

Update: AEW says Cody was not concussed:

WWE

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home