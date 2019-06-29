How to Watch AEW Fyter Fest

AEW returns tonight with their Fyter Fest at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. Here is everything you need to know to watch the event:
What time does it start?
8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.
How to watch and stream AEW Fyter Fest.
AEW Fyter Fest will be streaming at B/R Live.
AEW Fyter Fest price
Free.
Pre-Show details
The Buy In pre-show begins at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for free on B/R Live.
Fyter Fest card:
- Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid
- Cody vs. Darby Allin
- Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela
- Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA
- Hangman Page vs. MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy
- Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki
- Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebailey in a hardcore match (pre-show)
- SCU vs. Best Friends vs. Private Party (pre-show)
