NBA Free Agency Rumors [UPDATING]

The NBA free agency period is less than a day away and we will be keeping you updated with all of the latest rumors and reports. Here is what is going on as we speak:
Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have discussed teaming up
According to Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have discussed teaming up. The Knicks and Clippers are the most likely destinations if the duo elects to partner up.
Brooklyn Nets trying to form a Big 3
The Brooklyn Nets have their sights set on forming a new Big 3 with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and DeAndre Jordan.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic:
“League sources say the Nets’ goals center upon forming a trio of Irving, Durant and free-agent center DeAndre Jordan. That is part of the intrigue in Brooklyn, the ability to take one commitment from Irving and turn it into the capability to sign all three. A trio of that magnitude should compete for multiple NBA championships in the Eastern Conference.”
Knicks and Hornets targeting Terry Rozier
Charania is also reporting, both the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets are targeting Terry Rozier.
“As Kemba Walker continues to be poised to sign elsewhere, Charlotte has begun to target point guards, such as Celtics free agent Terry Rozier, league sources said. Rozier is a target for the New York Knicks, too.”
Klay Thompson and the Warriors plan to reach agreement
Klay Thomspon is close to signing a five-year, $190 million max deal with the Golden State Warriors.
Kemba Walker is going to Boston
Wojanowski definitively said on SportsCenter Kemba Walker will sign with the Boston Celtics.
D’Angelo Russell to meet with the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves will meet with restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell.
The Kings and Harrison Barnes plan to agree to a four-year deal once free agency opens
The Pelicans are interested in Al Horford
*Updating
