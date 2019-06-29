NBA Free Agency Rumors [UPDATING]

The NBA free agency period is less than a day away and we will be keeping you updated with all of the latest rumors and reports. Here is what is going on as we speak:

Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have discussed teaming up

According to Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have discussed teaming up. The Knicks and Clippers are the most likely destinations if the duo elects to partner up.

Reporting w/ @RamonaShelburne: Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard have been discussing free agent scenarios that could include a future with them playing together. For now, there are two clear possibilities for them to sign into the same franchise: Clippers and Knicks. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

Brooklyn Nets trying to form a Big 3

The Brooklyn Nets have their sights set on forming a new Big 3 with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and DeAndre Jordan.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“League sources say the Nets’ goals center upon forming a trio of Irving, Durant and free-agent center DeAndre Jordan. That is part of the intrigue in Brooklyn, the ability to take one commitment from Irving and turn it into the capability to sign all three. A trio of that magnitude should compete for multiple NBA championships in the Eastern Conference.”

Knicks and Hornets targeting Terry Rozier

Charania is also reporting, both the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets are targeting Terry Rozier.

“As Kemba Walker continues to be poised to sign elsewhere, Charlotte has begun to target point guards, such as Celtics free agent Terry Rozier, league sources said. Rozier is a target for the New York Knicks, too.”

Klay Thompson and the Warriors plan to reach agreement

Klay Thomspon is close to signing a five-year, $190 million max deal with the Golden State Warriors.

Sources: Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors plan to reach agreement on a five-year, $190M maximum contract, with the Warriors sending a front-office contingent to Los Angeles to visit Thompson within the next day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2019

Kemba Walker is going to Boston

Wojanowski definitively said on SportsCenter Kemba Walker will sign with the Boston Celtics.

Woj just definitively said on ESPN that "Kemba Walker is on his way to the Celtics. He and Boston will get together shortly after 6 PM tomorrow and finalize a deal." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 29, 2019

D’Angelo Russell to meet with the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will meet with restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell.

Minnesota Timberwolves to meet with Brooklyn Nets restricted free agent guard D’Angelo Russell at the start of free-agency, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2019

The Kings and Harrison Barnes plan to agree to a four-year deal once free agency opens

Kings intend to sign Harrison Barnes to 4-year, $90M extension at the start of free agency, per @CarmichaelDave pic.twitter.com/q9ylF6yR41 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) June 28, 2019

The Pelicans are interested in Al Horford

The Pelicans are indeed interested in Al Horford, according to one league source with knowledge of the situation, but have feared heading into free agency that they would be outbid for him — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 29, 2019

