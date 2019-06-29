Nikola Mirotic Signs With Barcelona

Nikola Mirotic was anticipated to have a competitive market for his services as a stretch four with the size and attitude to compete defensively. In a surprising move, Mirotic will be off the market after agreeing to a deal with Barcelona in the Euroleauge, as reported by Shams Charania.

NBA free agent Nikola Mirotic has decided to sign with Euroleague club Barcelona, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Mirotic was in the market for $45-50M total in contract in the NBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2019

As Charania states, Mirotic was looking at a big deal coming into an offseason where a lot of teams have money and most will be looking to spend it. Mirotic’s skillset as a threat from deep at his size is invaluable in today’s game, and it’s safe to say there would have been a few teams willing to try and come to a deal.

The terms of the contract have yet to be released, but it’s quite likely the money wasn’t the reason he decided to head back to Europe. Barcelona wouldn’t be able to offer the same kind of money an NBA team can. But Mirotic played for Real Madrid before coming over to the NBA and earned two second-team All Euroleague selections during his years there. He’s familiar with the league and knows what will be in store for him.

A tough blow to the dreams of many teams hoping to land a sweet-shooting big man this free agency.