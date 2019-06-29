Veteran Point Guard Darren Collison Announces Retirement

In an unexpected move, free agent point guard Darren Collison has announced his retirement from the NBA. Collison was most recently the starting point guard for the Indiana Pacers, and helped lead the team to the playoffs after star Victor Oladipo went down late in the season.

Darren Collison to @TheUndefeated: ‘I have decided to retire from the NBA’

The veteran point guard explains why he’s stepping away from the game https://t.co/EYDLaDpadd #nba — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 29, 2019

In his retirement post, Collison explains he is retiring to focus on faith as a Jehovah’s Witness, as well as his family. The ten-year veteran will retire having played for six different NBA teams over the course of his career, and averaged 12.5 points, five assists, and one steal per game. He was a quality two-way player who found a role in this league.

While Collison was never an elite player, he was as steady as they come at point guard, and was expected to have a handful of suitors in free agency. The Pacers, who were likely to be one of Collison’s most interested parties, now have a hole at point guard they’ll be looking to fill once free agency begins at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.