Recapping the Ridiculous First Inning of MLB's London Series

To those in London watching a baseball game for the first time, baseball isn’t always like this.

The Yankees dropped a ridiculous six runs in the top of the first inning against the Red Sox in the first game of the London Series on Saturday. Boston responded immediately.

Re-live the action-packed first-ever inning in London:

DJ LeMahieu earned the first hit in London to lead off the game.

.@DJLeMahieu comes through with the 1st hit in Europe in MLB history. #LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/J6c8Q7wUMM — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 29, 2019

After Luke Voit’s double drove in LeMahieu for the first run of the game, Didi Gregorius doubled to score both Voit and Gary Sanchez.

And daaaa @Yankees are on the board first, thanks to a RBI-double from Luke Voit 💪 pic.twitter.com/3Qta7Fa9jD — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 29, 2019

Sir Didi wacks a double ter drive in the bloody first runs o' the chuffin' #LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/iuwnnPG8O8 — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 29, 2019

New Yankee Edwin Encarnacion then doubled to score Gregorius from second. After that, Aaron Hicks blasted the first-ever home run in Europe, let alone London, and extended the Yanks’ lead to 6-0.

Porcello was done after Hicks’ home run, but the Red Sox weren’t and started their comeback immediately in the bottom of the first inning.

The Red Sox rallied back to match the Yankees’ six runs. Rafael Devers started the rally with this deflected double to right, scoring Betts from first.

When you build it, they will come… (Devers' hits of course) #RedSox pic.twitter.com/ajHPVH0uie — Red Sox on CLNS (@RedSoxCLNS) June 29, 2019

But their rally was highlighted by this three-run homer by Michael Chavis with two away, knocking out Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka.

I SWEAR YOU’LL NEVER SEE ANYTHING LIKE THIS EVER AGAIN. #LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/zsFFypUryQ — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2019

The first inning of Saturday’s game saw a combined 12 runs on 10 hits with five total walks. It may be safe to say that jet lag caught up with both starters, Porcello and Tanaka.

It also saw a bit of history within the rivalry as this first inning marked the first time that both the Yanks and Sox each scored six runs in the first inning of a game.