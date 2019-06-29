VIDEO: Watch Every HR From Yankees-Red Sox in London

A lot of home runs were expected to be hit during the inaugural London Series weekend at London Stadium and neither the Yankees nor Red Sox disappointed. Both teams combined for five home runs amongst the 30 combined runs scored between both teams in the Yankees 17-13 win over the Red Sox in London.

After it was all over, the two teams went for 37 total hits, 12 extra-base hits (seven doubles, five home runs) while using a combined 16 pitchers on the day.

In case you missed it, here are the bombs that both teams dropped in London Stadium on Saturday.

Aaron Hicks started the home run party with this two-run bomb with one out in the first inning, putting the Yankees up 6-0. This home run blast knocked out Sox starter Rick Porcello early. The homer wasn’t just the first home run hit in London, or Europe for that matter, it was Hicks’ first career hit off Porcello.

The Red Sox rallied back and tied the game at 6-6 with two outs in the first off of this three-run blast from Michael Chavis, knocking out Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka after just two outs.

I SWEAR YOU’LL NEVER SEE ANYTHING LIKE THIS EVER AGAIN. #LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/zsFFypUryQ — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2019

After an inning where nobody actually scored (shockingly), Brett Gardner fired another souvenir into the stands to put the Yankees up 8-6, sparking the start of another offensive outburst by the Bronx Bombers.

That ball is GONE! Brett Gardner goes yard to put the @Yankees on top! #LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/Gpr9zU1Bzf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 29, 2019

After another six-run inning by the Yankees before, Aaron Judge (finally) hit his first home run across the pond, a two-run bomb to put the Yankees up 14-6.

It wouldn't be a proper introduction to MLB if @TheJudge44 didn't go yard at least once…right? 👨‍⚖️#LondonSeries pic.twitter.com/AT1kYB6RW0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 29, 2019

The Red Sox, even down by 11, kept on swinging. Chavis hit another home run, his second three-run shot with two outs in the game to bring Boston back to 17-10. They would pull to within four before the Yankees finished the game with the win.