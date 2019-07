Al Horford is heading to Philadelphia, Woj reports:

The Horford contract has $97M guaranteed and $12M in bonuses tied to championships, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/9ayQXSUaiU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Horford spent the last three seasons with the Celtics after nine years with the Hawks. The Sixers have had a busy first day of free agency. They did a sign and trade to send Jimmy Butler to the Heat and JJ Redick is signing with the Pelicans. The Sixers kept Tobias Harris on a five-year deal reportedly worth $180 million.

It’ll be very interesting to see how Horford gels with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Harris.