Clippers Rumors: Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler Could Team Up In LA

Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler could wind up teaming up, as the Los Angeles Clippers are looking to add both in free agency.

The Clippers are exploring the feasibility of signing both Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler in free agency, @NYTSports has learned — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

Leonard wants to be joined by a top-flight free agent if he decides to leave Toronto for the Clippers and Butler's rugged two-way game makes for an intriguing pairing. Clippers adviser Jerry West is also a known admirer of Butler — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

Leonard reportedly wants to play with another top-tier star, so if he heads to the Clippers, they’ll have to add one. Clippers adviser Jerry West is a big fan of Butler, so it would be a fit for the franchise. That said, it would be expensive.

Leonard and Butler would be in line for four-year, $141 million, with starting salaries at $32.7 million. To make that happen, the Clippers would certainly have to move the $22.6 million they owe Danilo Gallinari for the 2019-20 season. Though, that might not be as big a problem as some might think:

My understanding, re Gallo, was that the Clippers have already heard from teams willing to take him on. https://t.co/4fIC1HIHB9 — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 29, 2019

Gallinari could wind up on the Philadelphia 76ers if the two teams can work out a sign-and-trade.

Expect this and more crazy rumors to heat up as we approach the start of free agency on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.