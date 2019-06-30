D'Angelo Russell Heading to Golden State Warriors Via Sign and Trade With Nets

D'Angelo Russell is reportedly heading to the Golden State Warriors. The 23-year-old guard will be part of a sign-and-trade between the Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets. He’ll receive a four-year, $117 million deal.
While this deal has been agreed to, the Warriors couldn’t complete it until they unloaded some salary.
So they did that, by shipping Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies along with a few first-round picks:
If this deal is completed it will bring another scoring guard to the Warriors, but it could be an awkward fit.
Russell is a ball-dominant guard in an offense that runs through Stephen Curry. While Curry can play off-the-ball, he’s better when the offense runs through him. Klay Thompson works better off-the-ball, and Russell needs the ball in his hands to be effective.
Yes, Steve Kerr could find a way to make this work, but it’s not going to be an easy plug-and-play like adding Kevin Durant was.
Russell had a career-best season during the 2018-19 campaign. He set career-highs in points (21.1), assists (7.0), rebounds (3.9) and minutes (30.2) per game. He also hit a career-high 36.9 percent from 3-point range.
Comments