D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Working to Get D-Lo to Timberwolves

D'Angelo Russell could wind up in a number of spots as we posted earlier. The Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors are all apparently chasing the 23-year-old. Well, Russell’s good friend Karl-Anthony Towns seems to know something.

Check out is Instagram story from earlier:

That’s clearly an allusion to Russell’s favorite hashtag “#Loading. For the reason why he uses that hashtag check out this link.

The Timberwolves have been one of the teams connected to Russell the longest and after the Brooklyn Nets agreed to a deal with Kyrie Irving, it’s clear he’s not returning.

Russell and Towns have apparently been trying to work out a deal that lands him in Minnesota.

D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns were huddling as recently as yesterday, league sources, while the Wolves have been canvassing the league to make the trades they need to make that can seal the former Nets All-Star as the new point guard in Minnesota — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

This seems to be where Russell wants to end up to play with his buddy, but the Lakers are definitely interested as well.

Russell averaged a career-highs in points (21.1), assists (7.0) and minutes (30.2) per game.