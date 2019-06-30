D'Angelo Russell Race Could Come Down to Warriors, Lakers, Timberwolves

On The Jump, Brian Windhorst brought up the possibility that Golden State could be working on a sign-and-trade for D'Angelo Russell after losing Kevin Durant to the Nets. Windhorst added the race for Russell may come down to the Warriors, Lakers, and Timberwolves.

.@WindhorstESPN "Right now, the Warriors could be working on D'Angelo Russell, they could be trying to lock him down." pic.twitter.com/8qXvumiTtN — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 30, 2019

What a plot twist this would be. Golden State has found notable success in using small lineups. That would have to go to the extreme if they were to incorporate Russell into a lineup next to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Which, presumably, would work and be a nightmare for opposing teams to defend. Russell would fit much better on the floor with the Warriors than he would with either the Lakers or the Timberwolves.

This is all beginning to feel Patriots-like. As soon as you begin to count them out, the Warriors are right back in the running for a marquee player. He would not be a Durant replacement, but is a piece good enough to put the Warriors right back on top of the Western Conference.