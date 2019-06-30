Excessive Blood in Ring Causes MMA Fight to Be Abandoned

Ross Houston and Nicolas Dalby were simply trying to have a fight at Cage Warriors 106: Night of Champions, but were unable to do so for a very badass reason. An excess of blood in the ring was causing them trouble, with each slip-slidin’ around like workers headed to their cars at an ice-covered employee parking lot.
The referee, noticing the unsafe conditions caused by loose plasma, said forget it and called the whole thing off.
Upon further inspection, yeah, that’s a lot of blood.
The get together next time to settle the score and hopefully finish without quite as much blood.
