Excessive Blood in Ring Causes MMA Fight to Be Abandoned

Ross Houston and Nicolas Dalby were simply trying to have a fight at Cage Warriors 106: Night of Champions, but were unable to do so for a very badass reason. An excess of blood in the ring was causing them trouble, with each slip-slidin’ around like workers headed to their cars at an ice-covered employee parking lot.

Cage Warriors Slip and Slide Match gets called off in the third round of a five round fight. One of the bloodiest fights I’ve ever seen #CW106 #MMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/QcgU43sbI0 — Blake Mcknelly (@blakemack25) June 29, 2019

The referee, noticing the unsafe conditions caused by loose plasma, said forget it and called the whole thing off.

We are all winners tonight #CW106 The referee and medical officials have called a stop to the action before the end of round 3, declaring our main event a No Contest. pic.twitter.com/ireRWC4KAt — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 29, 2019

Upon further inspection, yeah, that’s a lot of blood.

Cage Warriors Fight of Nicolas Dalby vs. Ross Houston called off due to bloody canvas https://t.co/kX5ZDpntMA pic.twitter.com/dnPdkNtK7h — Type Tees (@mytypetees) June 29, 2019

The get together next time to settle the score and hopefully finish without quite as much blood.