Excessive Blood in Ring Causes MMA Fight to Be Abandoned

Excessive Blood in Ring Causes MMA Fight to Be Abandoned

MMA

Excessive Blood in Ring Causes MMA Fight to Be Abandoned

By 17 minutes ago

By: |

Ross Houston and Nicolas Dalby were simply trying to have a fight at Cage Warriors 106: Night of Champions, but were unable to do so for a very badass reason. An excess of blood in the ring was causing them trouble, with each slip-slidin’ around like workers headed to their cars at an ice-covered employee parking lot.

The referee, noticing the unsafe conditions caused by loose plasma, said forget it and called the whole thing off.

Upon further inspection, yeah, that’s a lot of blood.

The get together next time to settle the score and hopefully finish without quite as much blood.

, , MMA

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home