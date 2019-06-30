Jimmy Butler Reportedly Wants to Join Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler intends to inform the Miami Heat that they are his preferred destination, according to AP’s Tim Reynolds.

Not that this is a surprise – or means anything – but Jimmy Butler is expected to tell Miami officials tonight that he wishes to play for the Heat, per source. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 30, 2019

Reports have recently linked Butler’s name to several teams, with the Rockets being mentioned most frequently. Just last night, Marc Stein reported the Los Angeles Clippers were looking into the possibility of signing both Butler and Kawhi Leonard.

If Butler does, in fact, go to Miami, the 76ers will certainly take a big step back this season. Despite chemistry issues with Butler, Philadelphia gave the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors their biggest challenge of the entire NBA postseason.

The Heat will likely have to give up significant pieces in a sign-and-trade to get a deal with Butler done. Therefore, Butler would be greatly decreasing his chances of winning by going to the Heat. But it is South Beach and a place he can once again be the alpha. So, we get it.

*The Big Lead is tracking each free agency rumor up to the minute.